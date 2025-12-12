Markets
UBER

WeRide, Uber Announce Official Launch Of Robotaxi Passenger Rides In Dubai On Uber App

December 12, 2025 — 04:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - WeRide (WRD) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced the official launch of Robotaxi passenger rides in Dubai on the Uber app. WeRide Robotaxis will be available on the Uber app in locations across Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, two of Dubai's popular tourist zones. Tawasul will be the main fleet operator for WeRide vehicles on the Uber platform, providing fleet management services.

Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide said: "We are expanding rapidly across the Middle East and globally, driven by our vision to deploy tens of thousands of Robotaxis by 2030."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
WRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.