WeRide, Uber Announce Expansion Of Strategic Partnership

February 06, 2026 — 01:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - WeRide (WRD) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced plan to deploy at least 1,200 Robotaxis across the Middle East. The deployment, which will span Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh, is expected to be completed as soon as 2027. With this expanded deployment, WeRide and Uber now operate Robotaxis in three of the 15 cities outlined under their agreement, with another 12 cities to come by 2030.

"Todays announcement marks the largest Robotaxi commercial commitment in the MENA region. This commitment accelerates our regional expansion and is a key part of our vision of tens of thousands of Robotaxis globally in the next five years," said Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.

