Markets
UBER

WeRide Stock Rises 12% Over Launch Of Fully Driverless Robotaxi Fare-Charging Operations In Dubai

March 31, 2026 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of WeRide Inc. (WRD) is rising about 12 percent on Tuesday morning trading after the company, along with Uber (UBER), announced the launch of fully driverless Robotaxi fare-charging operations in Dubai, as part of the first batch of Level 4 Robotaxis to enter commercial service in the city.

The company's shares are currently trading at $8.03 on the Nasdaq, up 12.78 percent. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $6.01 to $14.26.

The driverless vehicles were launched along routes in Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, two of Dubai's most popular coastal tourist districts, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority. Tawasul, a mobility and fleet operator in the UAE, will be the service operator for WeRide vehicles on the Uber platform, providing fleet management services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
WRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.