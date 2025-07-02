WeRide Secures First Permit for Autonomous Logistics Vehicle Testing in Huangpu, Guangzhou

WeRide secures approval for road testing its Robovan W5 in Huangpu, advancing autonomous logistics vehicle commercialization.

WeRide, a leading provider of autonomous driving technology, has received authorization for road testing its Robovan W5 in Huangpu, Guangzhou, making it the first company to obtain such a permit in the district. This follows an earlier permit in Nansha District and signifies WeRide's advancement toward the commercialization of autonomous delivery services. The Robovan W5, designed for urban logistics with a cargo volume of 5.5m³ and a payload capacity of 1,000kg, is equipped with Level-4 autonomous technology to ensure safety and efficiency in diverse delivery scenarios. With a strategic policy framework recently established in Guangzhou to promote smart vehicle technologies, WeRide is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global smart logistics market, projected to reach USD 784 billion by 2030. The company continues to lead in the autonomous driving industry, having tested vehicles in over 30 cities across 10 countries.

WeRide has become the first and only company authorized to road test autonomous logistics vehicles in Huangpu, showcasing its leadership in the autonomous driving sector.

The Robovan W5 has received a second active road testing permit, indicating steady progress towards the commercialization of autonomous delivery solutions.

WeRide is well-positioned to capitalize on the projected rapid growth of the global smart logistics sector, which is expected to exceed USD 100 billion in the next three years.

WeRide's Robovan W5 features advanced safety technology, including Level-4 autonomous driving capabilities and a comprehensive sensor suite, reinforcing its commitment to safety and reliability in urban logistics.

While WeRide has secured road testing permits, the announcement does not address any details about the vehicle's successful performance during tests, leaving questions about its functionality and reliability in real-world conditions.

The press release lacks information on potential regulatory challenges or public concerns regarding safety and acceptance of autonomous vehicles, which could impact future operations.

Although positioned as a leader in the market, the press release does not provide details on competitive landscape or how WeRide plans to differentiate itself in a rapidly evolving sector, potentially raising concerns about future market share.

What is the significance of WeRide's permit in Huangpu, Guangzhou?

WeRide is the first company authorized to road test autonomous logistics vehicles in Huangpu, marking a key milestone in autonomous delivery solutions.

What features make the Robovan W5 unique?

The Robovan W5 offers a cargo volume of 5.5m³, a 1,000kg payload, and a driving range of up to 220km, adaptable for various urban logistics scenarios.

How does WeRide ensure safety in its autonomous vehicles?

The Robovan W5 is equipped with Level-4 autonomous technology, redundant sensors, and multiple safety systems, ensuring 360-degree awareness and reliable operation.

What are the growth predictions for the global smart logistics sector?

The smart logistics market is expected to exceed USD 100 billion in the next three years, reaching an estimated USD 784 billion by 2030.

How does WeRide's technology contribute to the logistics industry?

WeRide provides a versatile platform that addresses transportation needs across mobility, logistics, and sanitation, facilitating the large-scale deployment of autonomous technologies.

GUANGZHOU, China, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has become the first and only company authorized to road test autonomous logistics vehicles in Huangpu, Guangzhou, after securing the district's inaugural permit for its Robovan W5.











WeRide’s Robovan W5 is authorized for road testing in Huangpu District, Guangzhou











This marks the Robovan W5's second active road testing permit, following an earlier





approval in Guangzhou's Nansha District





in April — demonstrating WeRide's steady progress towards the large-scale commercialization of autonomous delivery solutions.





On June 6, Guangzhou Development District and Huangpu District jointly introduced a strategic policy framework to accelerate the development of intelligent connected and new energy vehicles. The framework outlines plans to support large-scale deployment of autonomous technologies across sectors such as ride-hailing, sanitation, and smart logistics. Less than a month later, WeRide received approval to begin full-area testing of its Robovan W5 in Huangpu, reflecting its operational readiness.





The Robovan W5 is purpose-built for high-frequency urban logistics. It offers the largest cargo volume in its class at 5.5m³, a maximum payload of 1,000kg, and a driving range of up to 220km. Its modular cargo compartments supports various slot configurations, making it highly adaptable to diverse use cases such as express delivery, neighborhood drop-offs, and personalized point-to-point logistics — delivering an all-in-one solution for multi-scenario urban deliveries.





Safety remains a top priority. Equipped with industry-leading Level-4 autonomous driving technology and WeRide’s proprietary redundant sensor suite, the Robovan W5 can accurately detect vehicles, traffic signals, pedestrians, and other road users, maintaining 360-degree awareness in all weather and lighting conditions year-round. It also features a redundant drive-by-wire chassis, emergency braking and collision warning systems, real-time driving status monitoring, and a cloud-based control platform, ensuring robust and reliable safety during each delivery.





The global smart logistics sector is entering a period of rapid growth. Over the next three years, the market is expected to exceed USD 100 billion, reaching an estimated USD 784 billion by 2030. As this trillion-dollar opportunity takes shape, WeRide is well-positioned to lead the charge in this dynamic and fast-evolving space.







About WeRide







WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in five markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine's 2024 “The Future 50” list.







