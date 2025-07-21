WeRide Launches HPC 3.0 High-Performance Computing Platform for L4 Autonomous Vehicles in Collaboration with Lenovo and NVIDIA

WeRide launched HPC 3.0, a cost-effective high-performance computing platform for Level 4 autonomous vehicles, enhancing Robotaxi GXR reliability.

Quiver AI Summary

WeRide, a leader in autonomous driving technology, has launched the HPC 3.0 high-performance computing platform, developed in partnership with Lenovo and powered by NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Thor chips. This platform is integrated into WeRide's Robotaxi GXR, marking it as the world's first mass-produced Level 4 autonomous vehicle built using this technology. HPC 3.0 significantly reduces costs associated with autonomous driving by 50% and cuts production expenses by 75%, while maintaining high safety standards through its robust design. The platform features advanced capabilities, including dual NVIDIA chips and compliance with global safety certifications, making it suitable for deployment in diverse international markets. WeRide aims to expand the use of the HPC 3.0 platform across its autonomous vehicle lineup to enhance mobility solutions globally.

Potential Positives

WeRide launched the HPC 3.0 high-performance computing platform, marking a significant advancement in autonomous driving technology and enabling large-scale commercial deployment of the Robotaxi GXR.

The HPC 3.0 platform reduces production costs to a quarter of its predecessor and lowers the total cost of ownership by 84%, enhancing WeRide's competitiveness in the autonomous vehicle market.

Integration with NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Thor chips and Lenovo's domain controller results in superior computing capability, positioning WeRide as a leader in Level 4 autonomous technology.

WeRide's achievement in safety and environmental compliance opens doors for deployment in diverse international markets, supporting the company's goal for global expansion of its Robotaxi fleet.

Potential Negatives

Press release does not provide any specific financial metrics or projections, leaving stakeholders without concrete data to assess the impact of the new HPC 3.0 platform on the company's performance.

While highlighting improvements in cost efficiency, there is no mention of how these advancements compare to competitors in the autonomous driving space, potentially signaling a lack of differentiation or competitive edge.

The reliance on partnerships with Lenovo and NVIDIA for key technology could indicate vulnerability, as any issues with these partnerships may directly affect WeRide's operations and technological advancements.

FAQ

What is the HPC 3.0 platform launched by WeRide?

The HPC 3.0 platform is a high-performance computing solution developed by WeRide and Lenovo, optimized for Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

How does HPC 3.0 reduce costs for autonomous driving?

HPC 3.0 cuts autonomous driving suite costs by 50%, enabling large-scale commercial deployment of WeRide's Robotaxi GXR.

What are the safety features of the HPC 3.0 platform?

HPC 3.0 meets ASIL-D safety level standards with a low failure rate and high mean time between failures, ensuring reliability.

Which markets can HPC 3.0 operate in?

The HPC 3.0 platform complies with global VOCs standards, making it suitable for markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

What impact does NVIDIA play in the development of WeRide’s technology?

NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Thor chips power HPC 3.0, significantly enhancing the vehicle's processing capabilities and supporting autonomous driving innovations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WRD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WRD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WRD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WRD forecast page.

Full Release



GUANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today launched the HPC 3.0 high-performance computing platform, jointly developed with Lenovo (HKSE: 0992) and powered by NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) latest DRIVE AGX Thor chips. The new HPC 3.0 platform makes its debut in WeRide's latest-generation Robotaxi GXR — making it the



world's first mass-produced Level 4 (L4) autonomous vehicle built on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor. Fully automotive-grade



, HPC 3.0



reduces autonomous driving suite cost by





50%



, paving the way for GXR's large-scale commercial deployment.





WeRide's HPC 3.0 platform, featuring a dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor configuration running the safety-certified DriveOS, is built on Lenovo's AD1 L4 autonomous driving domain controller — delivering up to



2,000 TOPS



of AI compute. It is the most powerful computing platform available to support L4 autonomy.















The HPC 3.0 platform, developed by WeRide and Lenovo, features dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor chips and is the most powerful computing platform for L4 autonomy







Beyond core upgrades, HPC 3.0 boosts system integration,



cutting mass production costs to a quarter of HPC 2.0



and



reducing autonomous driving suite cost by 50%



. It also consolidates key modules such as Ethernet gateway, CAN gateway, inertial navigation, and collision detection, reducing both production and maintenance expenses. This lowers



HPC 3.0's total cost of ownership (TCO) by 84% over its lifecycle



compared to its predecessor.





HPC 3.0 is certified to AEC-Q100, ISO 26262, and IATF 16949 standards. Its redundant design architecture meets the highest ASIL-D safety level, with a failure rate below 50 FIT (failures per billion hours of operation) and a MTBF (mean time between failures) of 120,000 to 180,000 hours. Built for 10 years or 300,000 km of use, it is capable of operating in extreme temperatures from -40°C to 85°C and passes tests for heat, shock, and corrosion. HPC 3.0 is also fully compliant with global VOCs environmental standards, making it suitable for deployment across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and other international markets — supporting WeRide's goal of scaling its Robotaxi fleet worldwide.





“Our close collaboration with Lenovo and NVIDIA represents a major breakthrough in computing power, system architecture, and cost efficiency. Integrating the HPC 3.0 platform into our Robotaxi GXR enhances vehicle reliability and responsiveness while significantly reducing deployment costs. Moving forward, we plan to extend this platform across more of our L4 autonomous vehicles — including the Robobus, and Robosweeper — bringing smart, accessible mobility to more cities and customers worldwide," said Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.





"We're thrilled to see the successful deployment of NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor on WeRide's Robotaxi GXR, marking a significant step towards bringing L4 autonomous vehicles to market at scale. Our close collaboration with WeRide on the AD1 domain controller has been instrumental in accelerating this innovation. Lenovo is committed to leveraging our advanced computing power and working with industry partners to drive the commercialization of autonomous driving solutions globally," said Donny Tang, Vice President and Head of Lenovo Vehicle Computing, Lenovo.





NVIDIA has been a strategic investor in WeRide since 2017 via the NVIDIA Inception program. Ali Kani, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA, also extended congratulations to WeRide.





"Robotaxis are reshaping urban mobility, and it’s exciting to witness the progress WeRide and Lenovo have made in deploying a Level 4 autonomous driving system built on NVIDIA accelerated compute and DriveOS,” said Ali Kani, Vice President of Automotive, NVIDIA. “Their achievement marks a significant milestone in helping make safe, scalable, and efficient autonomous transportation a reality."





NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor, NVIDIA's successor to DRIVE AGX Orin, is built on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and is optimized for the most demanding processing workloads, including generative AI, vision language models and large language models. Its simplified architecture enhances generalization, reduces latency and boosts safety by harnessing powerful NVIDIA accelerated computing to run WeRide’s proprietary AV software stack.





As the world's first publicly listed Robotaxi company, WeRide has safely operated Robotaxis on public roads for over 2,000 days. The company continues to scale its technology through global partnerships, delivering safe, efficient, and cost-efficient autonomous mobility.







About WeRide







WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in five markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list.







Media Contact







pr@weride.ai





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad2c4eeb-47f4-4178-aa1d-c6dec7199aad





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.