WeRide Expands Autonomous Driving Operations into Saudi Arabia with Robotaxi Launch and Strategic Partnerships

WeRide expands into Saudi Arabia, launching Robotaxi trials and Robobus services to support Vision 2030's smart mobility goals.

WeRide, a leader in autonomous driving technology, has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia, initiating the testing of its Robotaxis and other autonomous driving products in cities such as Riyadh and AlUla. This move, supported by the Transport General Authority, is aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative to develop smart cities and enhance transportation infrastructure. The company plans to launch Robotaxi trial operations via Uber in the coming months, with commercial services expected by late 2025. Additionally, WeRide is deploying its Robobus in key locations, addressing last-mile transportation needs and improving travel experiences in the region. The expansion is part of WeRide's broader international strategy, following previous launches in Abu Dhabi and ongoing partnerships with Uber to broaden their Robotaxi services globally.

WeRide is expanding its operations into Saudi Arabia, a significant step in its global growth strategy, which could enhance its market presence in the Middle East.

The deployment of Robotaxis and Robobuses aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions, potentially enhancing WeRide's reputation as a leader in innovative transportation solutions.

The launch of the first monetized autonomous sanitation project in the Middle East with the Robosweeper demonstrates WeRide's versatility and capability in addressing diverse urban challenges.

The strategic partnership with Uber is expanding, bringing Robotaxis to more cities globally, which may increase WeRide's visibility and market share in the autonomous driving sector.

Company's expansion into a new market may indicate a need to seek growth opportunities outside its core areas, suggesting potential stagnation or challenges in existing markets.



Dependency on partnerships, such as with Uber, for launching services may raise concerns about the company's ability to sustain operations independently or manage strategic risks.



Full commercial services expected in late 2025 could signal delays or challenges in deployment, which may impact investor confidence and the company's growth timeline.

What is WeRide's latest expansion announcement?

WeRide announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia and the launch of its Robotaxi services in Riyadh and AlUla.

Where will WeRide's Robotaxi trials take place?

The Robotaxi trials will occur in major Saudi cities like Riyadh and AlUla, integrating with Uber's platform.

What are WeRide's goals in Saudi Arabia?

WeRide aims to enhance road safety and support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by providing innovative mobility solutions.

What new technology is WeRide deploying in Saudi Arabia?

WeRide is deploying its Level-4 Robobus and Robosweeper S1 for service in various locations, including medical and tourist areas.

How does WeRide support Saudi Arabia's tourism sector?

WeRide's autonomous vehicles will enhance transportation infrastructure, supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector projected to reach $110.1 billion.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step in its global growth strategy. As part of its market entry, the company has launched testing or deployment of its Robotaxis and other core autonomous driving products in cities like Riyadh and AlUla, setting the stage for commercial rollout and wider operations across Saudi Arabia.















(WeRide will be launching Robotaxi trial operations in Saudi Arabia on Uber in the coming months)







WeRide has commenced ground preparation work ahead of its upcoming Robotaxi trial operations, with support from the Transport General Authority. The service is set to launch on Uber in the coming months, with full commercial services expected in late 2025. This deployment supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions to build smart, sustainable cities by enhancing road safety, improving traffic management, and introducing innovative, technology-driven mobility solutions.





WeRide has also been testing and deploying its Robobus in several key areas across Saudi Arabia, including King Fahad Medical City, Aramco residential communities, AlUla, and the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh. This Level-4 autonomous vehicle is designed to address last-mile transportation gaps and complements transit networks like Riyadh Metro, enhancing the overall travel experience. Well suited to the region’s hot climate, it serves a wide range of use cases — from parks to large-scale hotels and tourist attractions.





Saudi Arabia — the Middle East's largest economy with a GDP of US$1.09 trillion in 2024 — has been accelerating efforts under Vision 2030 to diversify into high-growth sectors. With its tourism sector alone projected to reach US$110.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024, WeRide’s Robotaxis and Robobuses support the Kingdom's push to develop a smart, sustainable transport infrastructure for both residents and the rising influx of visitors.





In Riyadh, WeRide’s Robosweeper S1 has been deployed at King Fahad Medical City, Riyadh Second Health Cluster, marking the first monetized autonomous sanitation project in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. As the largest medical complex in the Middle East, it spans 500,000 square meters and includes four hospitals and 107 primary care centers, constantly experiencing heavy daily foot and vehicle traffic across medical, residential, commercial, and logistics zones. Its complicated layout requires advanced sanitation solutions, where the Level-4 Robosweeper plays a perfect role.





WeRide's expansion into Saudi Arabia builds on its growing international presence across the Middle East. Earlier this month, WeRide launched fully driverless Robotaxi testing in Abu Dhabi — the first deployment of its kind in the region. It will also be extending its Robotaxi service coverage to two high-demand islands in Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands.





Also in May, WeRide and Uber announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, bringing Robotaxis to 15 additional cities globally over the next five years, including in Europe, while cities in the Middle East are being explored. This follows a successful Robotaxi launch in Abu Dhabi, which saw the largest public commercial Robotaxi fleet deployed outside the US and China in December 2024. This April, the partnership was expanded to Dubai, where WeRide's Robotaxis will soon be available on Uber's platform.







WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in five markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list.







pr@weride.ai





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbc900a0-17c7-4284-a171-6355e870c30b





