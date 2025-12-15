WeRide and Uber Roll Out Robotaxis in Dubai to Grow AV Reach

Autonomous vehicle (AV) company WeRide Inc. WRD, and ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER have partnered with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), to launch robotaxi passenger rides in Dubai. The service will be available at two of the major locations in Dubai, like Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah.

The launch followed a pilot program and testing phase that has been previously announced in April 2025. The trial service is currently available with a vehicle specialist on board to run the robotaxi services smoothly. It focuses on laying the framework for fully driverless commercial services targeted to be launched in early 2026.

Riders can book via the Autonomous option on the Uber app. Tawasul, a prominent transport company in the UAE that operates public taxis and other services, will be the main fleet operator for WeRide’s vehicles on the Uber platform.

Dubai surpasses the 4 million population, making it the fastest-growing technology, manufacturing, logistics & e-commerce hub in the region. In 2024, the total trips across public transport, shared mobility, and taxis reached around 153 million. With the trial launch of Robotaxi service in the city, WeRide and Uber are on track to support the Emirate’s goal of 25% autonomous journeys by 2030. WeRide One Platform is the cost-effective, smart and highly advanced platform to provide high-quality services to its customers.

WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services for mobility, logistics and sanitation industries principally in the People's Republic of China. Its product categories include robotaxi, robobus, robovan and robosweeper. With approvals in eight markets — including Singapore, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, France, Switzerland, Belgium and the United States — WeRide is positioning itself as one of the leading names in global autonomous mobility.

WeRide revenues grew 144.3% year-over-year to RMB 171.0 million (US$24.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to continued global fleet expansion. Robotaxi revenue concentration increased to 20.7% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2025 compared with 5.8% in the third quarter of 2024. WeRide operates an autonomous vehicle (AV) fleet of more than 1,600 vehicles, of which nearly 750 are robotaxis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.