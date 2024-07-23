Wereldhave H1 Result Rises

(RTTNews) - Wereldhave N.V. (WRDEF.PK), a Dutch real estate investment company, reported Tuesday that its result attributable to shareholders for the half year rose to 73.3 million euros from 51.5 million euros, and earnings per share grew to 1.68 euros from 1.29 euros last year.

Result before tax for the period increased to 94.5 million euros from 57.2 million euros last year.

On EPRA basis, direct result edged up to 36.5 million euros or 0.84 euros per share, from last year's 35.8 million euros or 0.89 euros per share.

Total revenue for the first half reached 95.6 million euros, higher than last year's 90.2 million euros. Net rental income was 68 million euros versus 62.9 million euros a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.