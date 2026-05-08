Wendy's Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Wendy's Co. (WEN) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and global systemwide sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $0.56 to $0.60 per share on global systemwide sales of approximately flat.

The Company also announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, WEN is trading on the Nasdaq at $7.40, up $0.45 or 6.47 percent.

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