Wendy's Issues FY26 Outlook

February 13, 2026 — 07:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) said, during 2026, the company expects: global systemwide sales to be approximately flat, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $460 to $480 million, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.56 to $0.60.

Fourth quarter earnings came in at $26.481 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $47.497 million, or $0.23 per share, last year. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $29.59 million or $0.16 per share for the period. Revenue for the period fell 5.5% to $542.974 million from $574.273 million last year. Adjusted revenues declined to $439.627 million from $459.343 million.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Wendy's shares are down 6.7 percent to $6.78.

