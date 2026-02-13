Wendy's Issues FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) said, during 2026, the company expects: global systemwide sales to be approximately flat, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $460 to $480 million, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.56 to $0.60.

Fourth quarter earnings came in at $26.481 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $47.497 million, or $0.23 per share, last year. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $29.59 million or $0.16 per share for the period. Revenue for the period fell 5.5% to $542.974 million from $574.273 million last year. Adjusted revenues declined to $439.627 million from $459.343 million.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Wendy's shares are down 6.7 percent to $6.78.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.