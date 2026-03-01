Wendy’s Is Down Sharply—Is the Dividend a Bargain or Value Trap?

The Wendy’s Co. (NASDAQ: WEN) delivered a double beat when it reported Q4 2025 earnings on Feb. 13. However, shareholders lost their appetite for WEN stock, which pushed it to its 52-week low at $6.73. Recent headlines have helped the stock make a rally, but the stock is still down nearly 51% in the last 12 months, and over 61% over the last five years.

This is a case where big numbers worked against the company. In this case, Wendy’s posted its worst same-store sales numbers in 20 years. That’s a hard thing for shareholders to overlook, and they didn’t.

But has the stock become so bad, it’s good? As has been the case with many retail stocks, sometimes beauty is in the eye of the beholder. One person who seems to think so is the hedge fund billionaire, Nelson Peltz. Peltz has been a major shareholder for over two decades and has been evaluating ways to enhance shareholder value. An SEC filing revealed that one option could be a takeover of the fast-food chain.

However, Wendy’s is already undergoing a transformation (Project Fresh). Plus, the company is committed to closing between 5% and 6% of its locations in 2026. Wendy’s has also taken steps to make its value menu (i.e, the Biggie Bag) more competitive.

So, it’s unclear what value Peltz will try to unlock. One thing may be to land on a permanent chief executive officer (CEO). The company is currently being steered by interim CEO Ken Cook. Nevertheless, it’s better to evaluate the stock on its current merits.

Turnaround Efforts Face Macro and Consumer Headwinds

The fact that Wendy’s beat on the top and bottom lines was legitimately better-than-expected and not just better-than-feared. Still, it’s hard to ignore such a steep drop in same-store sales.

The challenge is in interpretation. To say investors are looking through a glass darkly is an understatement. It’s not hard to find positive outlooks for the economy. But that may depend on which leg of the “K-shaped” economy is being discussed.

It’s clear that lower-income consumers are clearly under pressure. If the debate is over which $5 value meal offers the most “value,” then the problem may lie with the consumer more than with the company.

Now add in GLP-1 concerns, and it’s not hard to make a case that Wendy’s may be playing their hand as well as can be expected. In 2021, this was a $20 stock. But as the saying goes, that was then.

Wendy’s is forecasting relatively flat global sales growth with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) falling to a range between 56 cents and 60 cents. That’s a 32% decline if the company hits the high end of that forecast.

The company is cutting back on its capital expenditures by approximately $10 million to $20 million. It’s also forecasting its free cash flow (FCF) to drop to $190 million from $205 million.

But those numbers have a “more of the same” bias in them. That’s not a bad strategy because 2026 is shaping up to be a year in which a range of outcomes for that lower leg of the K are possible.

A Tasty Dividend or Value Trap?

One bright spot for WEN stock remains its dividend.

The payout got slashed nearly in half in 2025, but it still sits at 56 cents per share. With the company’s stock price as of this writing hovering around $7.70, that comes to a yield of 7.26%.

Of course, whenever investors see an attractive dividend yield after a report like the one Wendy’s delivered, there’s likely to be a question about sustainability. This is especially true due to the aforementioned drop in free cash flow.

That said, the dividend currently costs Wendy’s about $106 million. That’s sustainable even with the forecasted drop in FCF.

Ideally, investors would be more confident if the payout ratio were below 50% (it’s currently at 65.88%), but there’s no reason to believe the dividend is unsafe given the company’s own conservative projections.

Technical Picture Suggests Rally May Be Temporary

WEN stock has been in a relentless downtrend since March 2025, falling from roughly $16 to current levels near $7.73, consistently walking down the lower Bollinger Band for months. Price is now sitting right at the 20-day SMA (approx. $7.82), which has repeatedly acted as resistance throughout the decline rather than support.

Making matters worse, after the sharp February sell-off and subsequent bounce, the stock price has mean-reverted to the middle band. This means the oversold condition from that pullback has already been relieved. That suggests the recovery was corrective rather than the start of a genuine reversal.

The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) reinforces this view. While the MACD line briefly crossed above zero during the bounce, it's rolling back over with the signal line still deeply negative (-0.1239). Resistance at the upper Bollinger Band (approx. $8.41) remains a significant hurdle, and without reclaiming that level convincingly, the path of least resistance continues to point downward.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.