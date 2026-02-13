The Wendy's Company Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $26.481 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $47.497 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Wendy's Company reported adjusted earnings of $29.59 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.5% to $542.974 million from $574.273 million last year.

The Wendy's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.481 Mln. vs. $47.497 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $542.974 Mln vs. $574.273 Mln last year.

