The Wendy's Company Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $50.2 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $44.3 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Wendy's Company reported adjusted earnings of $50.1 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $566.7 million from $549.5 million last year.

The Wendy's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.2 Mln. vs. $44.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $566.7 Mln vs. $549.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.82 to $0.89

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.