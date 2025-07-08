Markets
Wendy's Board Names Ken Cook Interim CEO

July 08, 2025 — 08:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) announced that Kirk Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer, is leaving to become the President and CEO at The Hershey Company (HSY). He will depart The Wendy's effective July 18, 2025. Wendy's Board has launched a search process to select a permanent CEO. The Board has appointed Ken Cook, Chief Financial Officer, as Interim CEO.

Also, the company announced that Bradley Peltz has been elected to serve as a director of the company and will replace Matthew Peltz, who has resigned from the Board.

