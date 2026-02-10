Welltower Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $96.44 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $119.97 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.3% to $3.18 billion from $2.25 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $96.44 Mln. vs. $119.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $3.18 Bln vs. $2.25 Bln last year.

Outlook for 2026 : Range of $3.11 to $3.27 per diluted share

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.