Wells Fargo Upgrades Visteon (VC)

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Visteon (NasdaqGS:VC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.24% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Visteon is 145.00. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents an increase of 29.24% from its latest reported closing price of 112.19.

The projected annual revenue for Visteon is 4,525MM, an increase of 15.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visteon. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VC is 0.22%, an increase of 20.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 34,551K shares. The put/call ratio of VC is 2.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,942K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares , representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 88.57% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,156K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 45.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 880K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 18.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 844K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 812K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares , representing a decrease of 63.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 95.55% over the last quarter.

Visteon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative automotive electronics and connected car solutions for the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, and wireless battery management systems. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries.

