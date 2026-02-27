Wells Fargo Upgrades Sun Communities (SUI)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.47% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sun Communities is $141.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $128.27 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.47% from its latest reported closing price of $135.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Communities is 3,390MM, an increase of 47.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is an decrease of 129 owner(s) or 13.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.35%, an increase of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 150,748K shares. The put/call ratio of SUI is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,492K shares representing 11.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,606K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,245K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 10,060K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,979K shares , representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,080K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,560K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,374K shares , representing a decrease of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 57.01% over the last quarter.

