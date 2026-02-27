Wells Fargo Upgrades PENN Entertainment (PENN)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for PENN Entertainment (NasdaqGS:PENN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.46% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for PENN Entertainment is $18.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 28.46% from its latest reported closing price of $14.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PENN Entertainment is 6,692MM, a decrease of 1.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in PENN Entertainment. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 13.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENN is 0.20%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 152,558K shares. The put/call ratio of PENN is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 6,250K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,250K shares , representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 83.96% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 6,044K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,769K shares , representing a decrease of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 43.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,774K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,863K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 90.84% over the last quarter.

Hill Path Capital holds 5,760K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,945K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,842K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 0.17% over the last quarter.

