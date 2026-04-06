Wells Fargo Upgrades Olin (OLN)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Olin (NYSE:OLN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.36% Downside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Olin is $23.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.36% from its latest reported closing price of $28.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Olin is 7,674MM, an increase of 13.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olin. This is an decrease of 324 owner(s) or 45.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLN is 0.08%, an increase of 26.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.92% to 106,512K shares. The put/call ratio of OLN is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 15,278K shares representing 13.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,690K shares , representing an increase of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,883K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,464K shares , representing a decrease of 9.88%.

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,508K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares , representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 3,922K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,974K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,805K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 81.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 197.04% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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