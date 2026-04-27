Wells Fargo Upgrades OGE Energy (OGE)

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.22% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for OGE Energy is $48.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.50 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 2.22% from its latest reported closing price of $47.59 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for OGE Energy is 3,501MM, an increase of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in OGE Energy. This is an decrease of 395 owner(s) or 40.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGE is 0.11%, an increase of 47.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.83% to 155,962K shares. The put/call ratio of OGE is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,241K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,761K shares , representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,143K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,279K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,826K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,621K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,788K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,560K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares , representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 5.48% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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