Wells Fargo Upgrades MSCI (MSCI)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.26% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for MSCI is $690.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $555.50 to a high of $766.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.26% from its latest reported closing price of $588.52 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MSCI is 2,944MM, a decrease of 9.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,079 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an decrease of 535 owner(s) or 33.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSCI is 0.23%, an increase of 27.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 75,312K shares. The put/call ratio of MSCI is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,653K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,025K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company.

Bamco holds 2,699K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,000K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 49.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,507K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 6.81% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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