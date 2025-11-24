Wells Fargo Upgrades Magnera (MAGN)

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.90% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Magnera is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 14.90% from its latest reported closing price of $11.54 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84, an increase of 652.08% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnera. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAGN is 0.18%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 41,929K shares. The put/call ratio of MAGN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Littlejohn & Co holds 3,205K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares , representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 2,832K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,344K shares , representing a decrease of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 26.55% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 2,702K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 40.61% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 2,260K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 1,738K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares , representing a decrease of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 46.03% over the last quarter.

