Wells Fargo Upgrades Knife River (KNF)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Knife River (NYSE:KNF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.29% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Knife River is $105.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 72.29% from its latest reported closing price of $61.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Knife River is 2,990MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 883 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knife River. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNF is 0.20%, an increase of 12.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 70,993K shares. The put/call ratio of KNF is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,984K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares , representing an increase of 44.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 48.86% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,199K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,903K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares , representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 11.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,845K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 14.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,831K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 17.07% over the last quarter.

