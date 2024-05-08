Wells Fargo Upgrades Hexcel (HXL)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.23% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hexcel is 77.04. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 8.23% from its latest reported closing price of 71.18.

The projected annual revenue for Hexcel is 1,975MM, an increase of 9.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 832 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexcel. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXL is 0.28%, an increase of 4.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 99,080K shares. The put/call ratio of HXL is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,226K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,336K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,518K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,344K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,149K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 73.34% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,665K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,646K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Hexcel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

