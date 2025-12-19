Wells Fargo Upgrades Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.77% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is $219.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $338.25. The average price target represents an increase of 57.77% from its latest reported closing price of $138.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Generac Holdings is 5,127MM, an increase of 17.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generac Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNRC is 0.24%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 64,522K shares. The put/call ratio of GNRC is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,138K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares , representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,947K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares , representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 52.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,892K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 1.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,677K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,618K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,992K shares , representing a decrease of 23.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 89.74% over the last quarter.

