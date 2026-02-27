Wells Fargo Upgrades Formula One Group (FWONK)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Formula One Group (NasdaqGS:FWONK) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.64% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Formula One Group is $130.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.38 to a high of $156.31. The average price target represents an increase of 50.64% from its latest reported closing price of $86.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Formula One Group is 3,370MM, a decrease of 16.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Formula One Group. This is an decrease of 147 owner(s) or 14.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWONK is 0.49%, an increase of 7.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 254,139K shares. The put/call ratio of FWONK is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 12,696K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,566K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 50.55% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,581K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,739K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 13.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,710K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,589K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 5.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,609K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,586K shares , representing a decrease of 53.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 5,491K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,569K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 12.33% over the last quarter.

