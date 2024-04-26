Wells Fargo Upgrades Five Below (FIVE)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Five Below (NasdaqGS:FIVE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.49% Upside

As of April 18, 2024, the average one-year price target for Five Below is 216.45. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.49% from its latest reported closing price of 150.85.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is 4,362MM, an increase of 22.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,036 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVE is 0.38%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 69,903K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVE is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,761K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,343K shares , representing a decrease of 15.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 5.21% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,006K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 20.26% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,803K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,272K shares , representing a decrease of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,345K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 18.96% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 1,886K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Five Below Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer o�ering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. They know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience �lled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, the company makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stu� across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 38 states.

