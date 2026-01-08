Wells Fargo Upgrades Figma (FIG)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Figma (NYSE:FIG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.58% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Figma is $63.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 69.58% from its latest reported closing price of $37.26 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Figma. This is an increase of 243 owner(s) or 2,430.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIG is 1.64%, an increase of 4,562.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 203,718.37% to 192,551K shares. The put/call ratio of FIG is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Index Venture Associates VI holds 57,658K shares representing 13.86% ownership of the company.

Sc Us holds 25,261K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company.

ICONIQ Capital holds 21,378K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 16,246K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

Durable Capital Partners holds 5,369K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company.

