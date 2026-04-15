Wells Fargo Upgrades CRH (CRH)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for CRH (NYSE:CRH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.41% Upside

As of April 8, 2026, the average one-year price target for CRH is $142.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $171.15. The average price target represents an increase of 21.41% from its latest reported closing price of $117.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CRH is 34,615MM, a decrease of 7.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,017 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRH. This is an decrease of 589 owner(s) or 36.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRH is 0.52%, an increase of 18.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 568,624K shares. The put/call ratio of CRH is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 14,710K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,793K shares , representing an increase of 40.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 68.38% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 13,683K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,010K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 0.10% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 12,877K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,404K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 24.23% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,440K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,361K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,834K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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