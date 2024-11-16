Wells Fargo Upgrades Comerica (CMA)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.47% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Comerica is $65.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.47% from its latest reported closing price of $68.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,058MM, an increase of 28.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMA is 0.18%, an increase of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.20% to 143,393K shares. The put/call ratio of CMA is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 19,434K shares representing 14.78% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,152K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,306K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,187K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,133K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 8.56% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing an increase of 42.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 104.38% over the last quarter.

Comerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Floridaand Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canadaand Mexico.

