Wells Fargo Upgrades Celanese (CE)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Celanese (NYSE:CE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.38% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Celanese is $63.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $103.37. The average price target represents an increase of 10.38% from its latest reported closing price of $57.75 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Celanese is 13,936MM, an increase of 46.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an decrease of 267 owner(s) or 34.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CE is 0.11%, an increase of 14.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.04% to 113,429K shares. The put/call ratio of CE is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 15,304K shares representing 13.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,362K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,566K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares , representing an increase of 19.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 22.56% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,095K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,536K shares , representing an increase of 13.64%.

Federated Hermes holds 3,715K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,596K shares , representing a decrease of 23.73%.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,402K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,437K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 21.25% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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