Wells Fargo Upgrades Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Baldwin Insurance Group (NasdaqGS:BWIN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.55% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Baldwin Insurance Group is $34.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 42.55% from its latest reported closing price of $24.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Baldwin Insurance Group is 1,606MM, an increase of 7.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baldwin Insurance Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWIN is 0.25%, an increase of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 107,684K shares. The put/call ratio of BWIN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,232K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,821K shares , representing an increase of 41.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWIN by 43.07% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,105K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,403K shares , representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWIN by 39.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,513K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,916K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,256K shares , representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWIN by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,145K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

