Wells Fargo Upgrades AptarGroup (ATR)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.73% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for AptarGroup is $164.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.73% from its latest reported closing price of $120.99 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for AptarGroup is 3,682MM, a decrease of 2.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in AptarGroup. This is an decrease of 335 owner(s) or 34.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATR is 0.17%, an increase of 44.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.16% to 59,665K shares. The put/call ratio of ATR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,745K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,291K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 2,057K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares , representing a decrease of 34.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 26.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,619K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 52.50% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,415K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing an increase of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 7.58% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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