Wells Fargo Upgrades AMC Networks (AMCX)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for AMC Networks (NasdaqGS:AMCX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.26% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for AMC Networks is $6.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.26% from its latest reported closing price of $7.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Networks is 3,161MM, an increase of 36.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Networks. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCX is 0.02%, an increase of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 35,636K shares. The put/call ratio of AMCX is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,782K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing an increase of 35.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 48.26% over the last quarter.

RWWM holds 1,711K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares , representing a decrease of 94.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 41.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,465K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 87.62% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,420K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares , representing an increase of 28.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 44.82% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,221K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing a decrease of 20.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 39.90% over the last quarter.

