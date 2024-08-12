Wells Fargo Upgrades Allstate (ALL)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.55% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Allstate is $197.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $237.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.55% from its latest reported closing price of $171.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allstate is 51,575MM, a decrease of 14.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL is 0.32%, an increase of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 224,434K shares. The put/call ratio of ALL is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,280K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,922K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,124K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 9.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,615K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,392K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,154K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,966K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 52.83% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,716K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,865K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Allstate Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan 'You're in Good Hands with Allstate.'

