Wells Fargo Upgrades Alliant Energy (LNT)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliant Energy is $58.01. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 6.76% from its latest reported closing price of $54.34.

The projected annual revenue for Alliant Energy is $3,831MM, a decrease of 8.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.92.

Alliant Energy Declares $0.45 Dividend

On April 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $54.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 2.55%, and the highest has been 3.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Palumbo Wealth Management holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

NTSX - WisdomTree 90 holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Argent Trust holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 7.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliant Energy. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNT is 0.24%, a decrease of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 232,558K shares. The put/call ratio of LNT is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

Alliant Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other.

