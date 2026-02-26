Wells Fargo Upgrades Alcon (ALC)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Alcon (NYSE:ALC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.38% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alcon is $109.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $78.72 to a high of $145.94. The average price target represents an increase of 26.38% from its latest reported closing price of $86.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alcon is 10,226MM, a decrease of 1.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcon. This is an decrease of 134 owner(s) or 11.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALC is 0.39%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 277,670K shares. The put/call ratio of ALC is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 13,192K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,807K shares , representing an increase of 33.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 87.61% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 12,053K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,148K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,706K shares , representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 7,740K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,493K shares , representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Ako Capital Llp holds 7,687K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,974K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 9.89% over the last quarter.

