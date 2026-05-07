Wells Fargo Upgrades Alcoa (AA)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.52% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alcoa is $75.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 19.52% from its latest reported closing price of $63.26 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Alcoa is 11,967MM, a decrease of 5.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is an decrease of 179 owner(s) or 20.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AA is 0.14%, an increase of 21.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.19% to 196,334K shares. The put/call ratio of AA is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 15,949K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,394K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 53.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,656K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 66.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,038K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares , representing an increase of 30.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 142.21% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,134K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares , representing an increase of 60.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Castle Hook Partners holds 3,968K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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