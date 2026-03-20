Wells Fargo Upgrades Accelerant Holdings (ARX)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.47% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Accelerant Holdings is $20.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 61.47% from its latest reported closing price of $12.95 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Accelerant Holdings is 1,030MM, an increase of 20.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accelerant Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 13.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARX is 1.14%, an increase of 153.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 52,107K shares. The put/call ratio of ARX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 5,866K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,768K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,753K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARX by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 3,703K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,898K shares , representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARX by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Keenan Capital holds 3,140K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company.

Barings holds 3,129K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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