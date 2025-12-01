Wells Fargo Maintains Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.35% Upside

As of November 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.35% from its latest reported closing price of $13.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is 1,106MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenia Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XHR is 0.08%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 110,509K shares. The put/call ratio of XHR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,044K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,770K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 84.64% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,879K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,291K shares , representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 0.96% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,771K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,823K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 16.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,249K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,704K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing an increase of 23.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 27.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.