Wells Fargo Maintains Vital Energy (VTLE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.91% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vital Energy is $18.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.91% from its latest reported closing price of $15.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Energy is 1,128MM, a decrease of 41.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Energy. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTLE is 0.06%, an increase of 31.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 36,153K shares. The put/call ratio of VTLE is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,723K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285K shares , representing a decrease of 90.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 62.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,619K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,666K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 26.93% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 980K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing a decrease of 20.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 48.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 967K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 840K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 40.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 7.85% over the last quarter.

