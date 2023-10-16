Wells Fargo Maintains Pfizer (PFE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.53% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is 45.12. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.53% from its latest reported closing price of 32.11.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is 79,124MM, an increase of 1.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is a decrease of 168 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.57%, a decrease of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 4,378,998K shares. The put/call ratio of PFE is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 233,110K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218,932K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 548.79% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 199,013K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231,512K shares, representing a decrease of 16.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 28.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 176,053K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173,954K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 16.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 134,410K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,981K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 112,873K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,853K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 16.45% over the last quarter.

Pfizer Background Information



Pfizer applies science and its global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. It strives to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with its responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, it collaborates with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, it has worked to make a difference for all who rely on it. It routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at www.Pfizer.com.

