Wells Fargo Maintains Mastercard (MA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.73% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mastercard is $660.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $502.98 to a high of $806.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.73% from its latest reported closing price of $551.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercard is 31,342MM, a decrease of 0.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MA is 1.05%, an increase of 4.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 934,500K shares. The put/call ratio of MA is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mastercard Foundation Asset Management holds 70,308K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,195K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,840K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,015K shares , representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 14.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,077K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,732K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 7.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,024K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,629K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 7.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,306K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,097K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 4.76% over the last quarter.

