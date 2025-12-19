Wells Fargo Maintains Dollar Tree (DLTR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Dollar Tree (NasdaqGS:DLTR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.44% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dollar Tree is $116.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.44% from its latest reported closing price of $126.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar Tree is 31,728MM, an increase of 67.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.88, a decrease of 0.37% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLTR is 0.25%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 255,583K shares. The put/call ratio of DLTR is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mantle Ridge holds 12,104K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 11,138K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,826K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,275K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,088K shares , representing an increase of 50.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 81.74% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,264K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 13.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,348K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 4.29% over the last quarter.

