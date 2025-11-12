Wells Fargo Maintains Centene (CNC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Centene (NYSE:CNC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.78% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centene is $37.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $75.72. The average price target represents an increase of 2.78% from its latest reported closing price of $36.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is 150,025MM, a decrease of 10.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.25%, an increase of 14.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 546,140K shares. The put/call ratio of CNC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 26,455K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Harris Associates L P holds 20,419K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,136K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 16.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,733K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,910K shares , representing an increase of 15.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,971K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,655K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 18.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,125K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,779K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.