Wells Fargo Maintains Cardlytics (CDLX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.13% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardlytics is $5.99. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.13% from its latest reported closing price of $6.00.

The projected annual revenue for Cardlytics is $329MM, an increase of 10.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citigroup holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 28.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 44.27% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Profunds - Profund Vp Small-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 31.21% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDT Partners holds 94K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardlytics. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDLX is 0.13%, a decrease of 37.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.19% to 33,294K shares. The put/call ratio of CDLX is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cardlytics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardlytics is a digital advertising platform. Cardlytics partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, Cardlytics has a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. Cardlytics uses these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam.

