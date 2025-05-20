Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of SAP SE - Depositary Receipt () (SAP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of SAP SE - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:SAP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.93% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for SAP SE - Depositary Receipt () is $316.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $180.64 to a high of $380.34. The average price target represents an increase of 6.93% from its latest reported closing price of $296.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SAP SE - Depositary Receipt () is 36,936MM, an increase of 5.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,068 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAP SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAP is 0.42%, an increase of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 86,183K shares. The put/call ratio of SAP is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 12,994K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,118K shares , representing an increase of 60.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 201.16% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,289K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,214K shares , representing a decrease of 40.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 18.78% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,987K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,767K shares , representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 3,302K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,586K shares , representing a decrease of 38.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 2,513K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,698K shares , representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Sap SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SAP SE is a German multinational software company based in Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg. It develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations.

