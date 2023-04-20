Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Ventas (VTR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ventas is $53.88. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.46% from its latest reported closing price of $44.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ventas is $4,424MM, an increase of 7.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.37.

Ventas Declares $0.45 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 received the payment on April 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $44.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.66%, the lowest has been 2.86%, and the highest has been 13.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -15.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 146.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 53K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 73.00% over the last quarter.

Spouting Rock Asset Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IBALX - Transamerica Multi-Managed Balanced A holds 49K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 25.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ventas. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTR is 0.37%, a decrease of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 430,207K shares. The put/call ratio of VTR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ventas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries - healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Ventas uses the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated real estate entities approximately 1,200 properties.

See all Ventas regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.