Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of HeartFlow (HTFL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 28, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of HeartFlow (NasdaqGS:HTFL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.15% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for HeartFlow is $39.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.15% from its latest reported closing price of $31.21 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeartFlow. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 2,200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTFL is 0.56%, an increase of 33,873.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,082,532.89% to 44,328K shares. The put/call ratio of HTFL is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 12,448K shares representing 14.62% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,880K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,006K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schusterman Interests holds 1,939K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 1,297K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company.

