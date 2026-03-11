Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Hasbro (HAS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Hasbro (NasdaqGS:HAS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.91% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hasbro is $114.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.10 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.91% from its latest reported closing price of $94.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hasbro is 6,789MM, an increase of 44.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,014 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hasbro. This is an decrease of 361 owner(s) or 26.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.14%, an increase of 16.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.10% to 173,935K shares. The put/call ratio of HAS is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,489K shares representing 15.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,962K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 16.24% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 13,569K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 11,993K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,399K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,302K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 6,322K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,687K shares , representing a decrease of 21.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 38.17% over the last quarter.

